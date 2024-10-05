Ex-principal secretary Azad arrested

Police have arrested Abul Kalam Azad, former lawmaker and former principal secretary of ousted premier Sheikh Hasina, from city’s Dhanmondi area.

“A team of police rounded up Azad from city’s Dhanmondi around 07:30pm,” additional police commissioner of DB, Rezaul Karim Mallick, told BSS.

He said Abul Kalam Azad was wanted in a number of cases as he was reportedly involved in various misdeeds during the fascist Awami League regime.