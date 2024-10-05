Ex-principal secretary Azad arrested
Police have arrested Abul Kalam Azad, former lawmaker and former principal secretary of ousted premier Sheikh Hasina, from city’s Dhanmondi area.
“A team of police rounded up Azad from city’s Dhanmondi around 07:30pm,” additional police commissioner of DB, Rezaul Karim Mallick, told BSS.
He said Abul Kalam Azad was wanted in a number of cases as he was reportedly involved in various misdeeds during the fascist Awami League regime.
Abul Kalam Azad was elected member of parliament (MP) from Jamalpur-5 constituency in the last general election. The parliament was dissolved following the students-people led mass-uprising.
Azad served as the principal secretary and principal SDG coordinator as well as prime minister’s office secretary, secretary to Power Division and Economic Relations Division (ERD).