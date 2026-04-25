Farmer Ali Akbar cultivated Boro paddy on 20 bighas of land in the haor this season. He has harvested paddy from three bighas so far. With no cash in hand on one side and a shortage of labourers on the other, he has taken his 13-year-old son, Redwan, to the fields to harvest the crop.

This correspondent met Ali Akbar on Friday afternoon working under the scorching summer sun at Baon Haor in Sunamganj Sadar upazila. Alongside two other farmers, he was stacking harvested paddy in the threshing yard.

When asked how he was doing, he said, “We are under pressure from all sides. We farm just to survive. There is no profit. The price of paddy and the cost are almost the same. Everything is expensive now. It’s hard just to run the household.”