Letters to celebrate the father-daughter bond

Fathers and daughters cherish a very special bond. But for a myriad of reasons, these feelings, that love, the emotions, the hurt, the grievances, the affection, the bond, all too often remains locked in the heart, unspoken.

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has taken up an initiative for fathers and daughter to open up and express these untold words in letters written to each other.

Under the UNFPA 'Celebrating Daughters' campaign, prothomalo.com is partnering in this initiative, 'Kotha Hok' (Speak Out).

With the slogan 'Kanya Ononya' (A daughter is special), this initiative will involve innumerable young ones all over Bangladesh through various online and offline programmes. According to certain studies, a father plays a vital role in a woman's academic achievements, success in her career, her mental health, communication skills, self-confidence and, above all, in the spread of gender equity in society. This initiative will throw light on this bond between father and daughter as well as the positive impact this has on society.

'Kotha hok', speak out. Fathers and daughters will speak out, will share their unspoken feelings in letters and words.