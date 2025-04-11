Meghna Alam was taken to safe custody, not kidnapped: Police

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) in a statement on Friday said that Meghna Alam, model and winner of the Miss Earth Bangladesh 2020, was taken into safe custody following due legal procedures.

“Following legal procedures, Meghna Alam has been taken to safe custody on charges of disrupting state security, attempting to deteriorate inter-state relations by spreading false information about important individuals, and conspiring to harm the country economically,” the statement said.