Meghna Alam was taken to safe custody, not kidnapped: Police
The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) in a statement on Friday said that Meghna Alam, model and winner of the Miss Earth Bangladesh 2020, was taken into safe custody following due legal procedures.
“Following legal procedures, Meghna Alam has been taken to safe custody on charges of disrupting state security, attempting to deteriorate inter-state relations by spreading false information about important individuals, and conspiring to harm the country economically,” the statement said.
“The accusation of kidnapping Meghna Alam is not true. Nevertheless, she has the right to seek legal recourse,” said the statement issued by Muhammad Talebur Rahman, DMP deputy commissioner (media and public relations) of the DB.
Meanwhile, a Dhaka court on Thursday ordered Meghna Alam to send to jail for 30 days under the detention act.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Sefatullah passed the order upon a petition of the DB after she was produced before the court.
The order stated that in the interest of public safety and maintaining law and order, Meghna Alam will be detained for 30 days under the Special Powers Act, 1974.