PM Hasina leaves Beijing for Dhaka

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina left here for Dhaka tonight, wrapping up her three-day bilateral visit to China at the invitation of her Chinese counterpart Li Qiang.

A special flight of the Biman Bangladesh Airlines, carrying the prime minister and her entourage members, departed the Beijing Capital International Airport for home at 10:05 pm (local time) today.

The flight is scheduled to land at the Shahjalal International Airport at 1am (Bangladesh time) tomorrow.

The premier was earlier scheduled to leave Beijing for Dhaka on Thursday morning.