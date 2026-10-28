Regular promotions in administration and police, but not in education cadre

Officials recruited to the Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) General Education cadre through the 36th BCS examination joined the service more than eight years ago, in September 2018. They are now in their ninth year of service. Yet they remain in the entry-level post of lecturer. They have not received any promotion during this period.

Officers of the 36th BCS are not the only ones affected. There are numerous instances of BCS General Education cadre officials serving in the same posts for years on end. Many have had to wait a long time for promotion even after acquiring the required qualifications and work experience.

This has caused anger and frustration among them. They are demanding an end to the prolonged delays in promotion. Meanwhile, lecturers have launched a movement demanding swift promotions.

The promotion crisis in the education cadre is not merely a matter of personal benefits or the desire for higher ranks. It also concerns the professional advancement of qualified officials, as well as the efficiency of education administration and workforce management.