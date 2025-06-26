Security tightened for peaceful Ratha Yatra celebration Friday
Extensive security measures, including the deployment of a large number of law enforcers—such as SWAT teams, bomb disposal squads, and intelligence personnel—have been put in place for the peaceful celebration of the 'Ratha Yatra', also known as the Chariot Festival of the Hindu community, tomorrow, Friday.
"Adequate security measures have been taken to ensure the Ratha Yatra is celebrated smoothly, beautifully, and safely," said Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner SM Sazzat Ali in a recent coordination meeting ahead of the festival.
The meeting discussed the DMP's planned measures and guidelines for the Ratha Yatra on 27 June and the Ulta (reverse) Ratha Yatra on 5 July.
The security measures include the installation of adequate CCTV cameras and deployment of law enforcers including police, DB, SWAT, bomb disposal team and traffic police. A section of the DB will be in plainclothes to monitor the situation on the occasion.
The Ratha Yatra, particularly in Bangladesh, involves a procession with chariots carrying the deities Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra.
In Dhaka, ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness) will hold a grand celebration from their Swamibag Ashram. Similar celebrations will take place at various temples and locations across the country, including Ramseeta Mandir, Shankharibazar and Jagannath Jeo Mandir.
The DMP chief said the Ratha Yatra in Dhaka metropolis is a big procession and urged everyone to remain alert during the rally.
Requesting the leaders of the Ratha Yatra celebration committee to begin and end the rally on time, the DMP Commissioner said, "We provide flawless security for all religious events." Concerted efforts can make the event a success, he noted.
Participants of the Ratha Yatra were also requested to refrain from playing loudspeakers during prayers and azan and to appoint their own volunteers. Participants were also requested not to carry bags or packages during the procession and to immediately alert the police if they notice any suspicious behaviour.
Joint Commissioner of Police (Operations) Mohammad Shahidullah presented the overall security plan through a PowerPoint presentation in the coordination meeting.
High officials of the DMP and representatives of DGFI, NSI, SB, South City Corporation, Fire Service and leaders of the Ratha Yatra Celebration Committee attended the coordination meeting.