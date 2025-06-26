Security tightened for peaceful Ratha Yatra celebration Friday

Extensive security measures, including the deployment of a large number of law enforcers—such as SWAT teams, bomb disposal squads, and intelligence personnel—have been put in place for the peaceful celebration of the 'Ratha Yatra', also known as the Chariot Festival of the Hindu community, tomorrow, Friday.

"Adequate security measures have been taken to ensure the Ratha Yatra is celebrated smoothly, beautifully, and safely," said Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner SM Sazzat Ali in a recent coordination meeting ahead of the festival.