Bangladesh evacuates over 219000 people

Over 2,19,000 people from 15 coastal districts of the country were evacuated until 5:00pm Monday while more were expected to take makeshift refuge in safe shelters overnight as cyclone Sitrang approaches Bangladesh’s southwestern coastlines, officials said.

“At least 219,990 people have been taken to cyclone centers in 15 coastal districts by 5:00pm today,” a disaster management and relief ministry spokesman told BSS this evening.

A joint secretary of the ministry, M Moniruzzaman, added that the evacuation process was underway to minimize human casualties as “we have kept ready 6,925 cyclone centers” expecting the last person exposed to cyclone dangers to take refuge there.