Bangladesh

Police disperse BNP men from Arambagh-Naya Paltan road

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Follow now
Police fire tear gas shells at the BNP men in Arambagh area on Saturday.
Tanvir Ahammed

The police have dispersed the BNP leaders and activists as they gathered on the Arambagh-Naya Paltan road, firing tear gas shells and sound grenades.

The incident took place at 3:45 pm on Saturday.

The BNP was holding a grand rally in front of the party headquarters on Saturday.

Meanwhile, leaders and activists of the party engaged in sporadic clashes at different spots, including Kakrail, Bojoynagar, and Shantinagar areas.

Amid the clashes and chases, counter-chases, a group of BNP men gathered at Arambagh, in an attempt to move towards Naya Paltan.

However, the police dispersed them from the spot and cleared the road around 4:10 pm.

Also Read

BNP central leaders forced off dais by tear gas fumes

The BNP has called a dawn-to-dusk hartal across the country on Sunday. Its secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir made the announcement minutes before the police dispersed their grand rally in the capital's Naya Paltan area on Saturday.

The police fired tear gas shells and sound grenades to drive out the BNP leaders and activists from the Naya Paltan area, creating a battle-like situation there.

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from Bangladesh