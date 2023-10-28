BNP central leaders forced off dais by tear gas fumes

Central leaders of BNP were forced to leave the dais at the grand rally at Naya Paltan due to the fumes of the tear gas fired by police and the deafening noise of sound grenades. It wasn't possible for anyone to remain at the rally venue due to the tear gas. This was the situation at Naya Paltan at 3:00 in the afternoon on Saturday.

By 3:30 pm the entire rally venue at Naya Paltan was vacant. Police took full control of the area.

Earlier at around 2:00 in the afternoon, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir addressed the party leaders and activists, telling them not to react to anyone's instigation and to take position at the rally. He said the government was out to disrupt their peaceful rally.