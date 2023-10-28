Police-BNP chase and counter chase at Kakrail intersection, tear gas used

Chase and counter-chase between police and BNP leaders and activists have taken place at the Kakrail intersection and police have resorted to tear gas shells.
The incident took place a at 1:00pm.
Police have started firing tear gas shells at BNP leaders and activists. A police box at the Kakrail intersection has been set on fire.
Prothom Alo correspondent at the spot said there was a tense situation between BNP leaders and activists and police in front of Kakrail mosque.
Earlier, a bus and two pickup vans carrying Awami League leaders and activists came under attack in front of Kakrail mosque at around 12:00pm.
Awami League alleged BNP leaders and activists carried out this attack.
The attackers vandalised the bus.
Prothom Alo correspondent at the spot said Awami League leaders and activists got down from the bus and pickup vans and left the place as soon as the attack was carried out.
BNP activists with sticks chased them. The tense situation was created there. Police members present there tried to remove the BNP leaders and activists.
After the vandalism of a bus, a man was beaten up in front of Kakrail mosque at around 1:00pm. He was going by rickshaw with some banners.
Later, chases and counter-chases between the police and BNP leaders and activists took place at the Kakrail intersection and police fired tear gas shells.
The BNP rally formally started at Naya Paltan at 12:30pm. The rally was ongoing amid the clash between police and BNP leaders and activists.