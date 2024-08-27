Dhaka to join int’l convention for protection from enforced disappearance

Bangladesh has been subject to criticism in the international arena over the allegations of state-sponsored enforced disappearance for over one and a half decades.

The issues came to limelight once again following the release of several people from a secret prison known as ‘Ayanaghar or The House of Mirror’ after a long time following the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government.

Relatives of the victims of enforced disappearance have long been demanding justice over such human rights violations, but it did not work out.

Amid such a situation, the incumbent interim government will join the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance (ICPPED), and Dhaka wants to sign the convention before the next International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances, to be marked on 30 August.