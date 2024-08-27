Dhaka to join int’l convention for protection from enforced disappearance
Bangladesh has been subject to criticism in the international arena over the allegations of state-sponsored enforced disappearance for over one and a half decades.
The issues came to limelight once again following the release of several people from a secret prison known as ‘Ayanaghar or The House of Mirror’ after a long time following the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government.
Relatives of the victims of enforced disappearance have long been demanding justice over such human rights violations, but it did not work out.
Amid such a situation, the incumbent interim government will join the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance (ICPPED), and Dhaka wants to sign the convention before the next International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances, to be marked on 30 August.
On the other hand, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk is likely to visit Dhaka in September and the government is giving special importance to joining the conviction before his visit.
Foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen told Prothom Alo that the matter of joining the convention for protection from enforced disappearance has been finalised without any objection from the government’s ministries and various agencies concerned.
Diplomatic sources from Dhaka and New York said Dhaka will send a letter to the United Nations secretary general’s office on the joining of the international convention for protection from enforced disappearance.
Since the convention is attached to the UN Human Rights Council, the UN secretary general will forward the letter to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) for the next steps.
According to the statistics of the rights body Odhikar, more than 700 people fell victims of enforced disappearance over the last 15 years and over 150 of them are still traceless.
*More to follow…