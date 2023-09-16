PM Hasina leaves for US Sunday to attend UNGA session

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina will leave here for New York, USA tomorrow to attend the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

A VVIP flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the premier and her entourage members will depart from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 9:45am.

The flight is scheduled to land at the JKF International Airport, New York at 10:50pm (New York time) on 17 September after a four-hour stopover at the Heathrow Airport in London.

Bangladesh ambassador and permanent representative to the UN Muhammad Abdul Muhith and Bangladesh ambassador to the USA Muhammad Imran will receive the prime minister at the airport.

During her stay in New York from 17-22 September, the prime minister will attend the first day of the high-level general debate of the 78th UNGA session at the General Assembly Hall of the UN headquarters on 19 September while she will address it on 22 September between 1:00pm to 2:00pm local time.

Sheikh Hasina was also invited to join a dinner hosted by US president Joe Biden on 19 September as well.

On the sidelines of the UNGA session, she will also attend a number of high-level side events including Rohingya and climate change, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), universal health, and finance alongside taking part in several bilateral and courtesy meetings.

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen at the curtain raiser press briefing at foreign ministry here on Thursday said, "In her address at the General Debate, the premier will highlight Bangladesh's incredible development advancement, inclusive economic progress, success in the health sector and issues like global peace, security, safe migration, Rohingya crisis and climate justice."