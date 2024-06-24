PM Hasina opens disbursement of stipends, tuition fees among meritorious students

In the event, the PM also conferred the awards to the most talented students of Bangabandhu Srijanshil Mridha Oneshan-2024 (Bangabandhu Creative Talent Search-2024) and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Scholarship Award-2023.

Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury presided over the function, while PM’s Education and Cultural Affairs Adviser Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury and State Minister for Education Begum Shamsun Naher spoke on the occasion.

A total of Tk 22.08 billion would be disbursed among more than 6.47 million students from the secondary, higher secondary and graduation and equivalent institutions, said Secretary of Secondary and Higher Education Division Suleman Khan in his welcome speech.