Dhaka, Islamabad holds FOC after 15 years

Foreign Secretary Jasim will brief the media regarding the outcome of the FOC at the foreign ministry this afternoon.

Pakistan Foreign Secretary Baloch is scheduled to pay courtesy calls on Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus and Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain this afternoon.

The last FOC between Bangladesh and Pakistan was held in 2010.

Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar is also scheduled to visit Dhaka later this month. It will be the maiden visit to Bangladesh by a Pakistani foreign minister since 2012.