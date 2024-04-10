Share Eid happiness with all: PM

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina today wished all a happy and joyous and safe Eid-ul-Fitr to be celebrated in the country tomorrow.

In a video message, she said, "Dear Countrymen, Assalamualaikum, the holy Eid-ul-Fitr has come within us again after a month of fasting. Eid means joy. Let us share the happiness of Eid with everyone, including relatives and neighbours".