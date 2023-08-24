CARE Bangladesh organises 'Humanitarian Fair' in Cox’s Bazar

“Thanks to all the organisations doing this humanitarian work together and continuously providing emergency response to the Rohingyas, since their influx six years ago. The Bangladeshi people from the borders sacrificed the most. Bangladesh Government and all aid agencies are in this together. I urge you to increase support so we can protect the dignity and ensure the rights of the affected populations”, said Md Shamsud Douza, additional relief and repatriation commissioner (RRRC and deputy secretary).
He said this while speaking as the chief guest for the event ‘Humanitarian Fair,’ organised by CARE Bangladesh at the Sayeman Beach Resort in Cox’s Bazar on 24 August 2023, stated a press release.
A long time has passed since the Rohingya crisis began, and it has now protracted into a crisis with various facets. As the frequency and nature of humanitarian crises around the world are increasing through natural disasters, pandemics, man-made actions, and more, the focus of humanitarian assistance has shifted toward the new emerging crises.
As a result, essential resources are becoming scarce, which is affecting the prioritisation and scale of humanitarian response including the Rohingya crisis. The Bangladesh Government is negotiating with global leaders and Myanmar Government to resolve this issue at the earliest.
This humanitarian fair has brought together people from different sectors, including representatives from the public sector, private sectors, donor organisations, development partners, NGOs, and media working on the emergency response and humanitarian activities in Cox’s Bazar in a single platform to discuss the present situation of the ongoing crises and how the combined actions and contributions of the aid agencies and different actors can support the common cause.
The panel discussion session contained a series of discussions featuring distinguished speakers from various professional backgrounds and focused on the emerging needs of the Rohingya population, related challenges, and strategies for the future. The discussions mainly focused on tackling funding crisis for the future, food security, self-reliance, skills development, social cohesion between the Rohingya and host communities, and role of aid agencies for better coordination.
CARE Bangladesh has been a leading organisation in response to the Rohingya crisis since it began and has been operating in the health, food security and nutrition, water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH), gender inclusion, climate and resilience, and livelihood programs with support from 17 partners in the host communities and the camp areas of Cox’s Bazar district.
A stall exhibition was arranged to showcase the sectoral interventions using scale models and other visibility materials. CARE is also conducting multiple assessments and feasibility studies to address the emerging needs of the Rohingya population and the host communities to establish better social cohesion while catering to their need for essential services, self-reliance, skill development, and security.