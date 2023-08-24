CARE Bangladesh organises 'Humanitarian Fair' in Cox’s Bazar

A long time has passed since the Rohingya crisis began, and it has now protracted into a crisis with various facets. As the frequency and nature of humanitarian crises around the world are increasing through natural disasters, pandemics, man-made actions, and more, the focus of humanitarian assistance has shifted toward the new emerging crises.

As a result, essential resources are becoming scarce, which is affecting the prioritisation and scale of humanitarian response including the Rohingya crisis. The Bangladesh Government is negotiating with global leaders and Myanmar Government to resolve this issue at the earliest.

This humanitarian fair has brought together people from different sectors, including representatives from the public sector, private sectors, donor organisations, development partners, NGOs, and media working on the emergency response and humanitarian activities in Cox’s Bazar in a single platform to discuss the present situation of the ongoing crises and how the combined actions and contributions of the aid agencies and different actors can support the common cause.