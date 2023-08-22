6 yrs of Rohingya crisis: Bangladesh seeks repatriation, some countries pushing for integration here

Six years after the Rohingya influx in Bangladesh, the government continues its efforts focusing on their safe repatriation to Rakhine state in Myanmar, though some countries and international organisations are pushing for their integration in Bangladesh.

“Our priority is that they (Rohingyas) will return to their homeland. Myanmar is also willing to take them back,” said Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, noting that Myanmar needs to ensure safety and security of the Rohingyas after their return to their place of origin.

On 25 August, 2017, Myanmar’s military began carrying out violent operations against the Rohingya population in northern Rakhine state, which resulted in grave crimes under international law. Entire villages were burnt, and hundreds of thousands of Rohingyas were forced to flee into Bangladesh.