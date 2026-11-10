How many Bangladeshis can perform Hajj in 2027? Quota raised by 5,000
The Saudi Arabian government has increased the quota for Bangladeshis participating in the holy Hajj. As a result, an additional 5,000 people from Bangladesh will have the opportunity to travel to Saudi Arabia next year (2027) to perform the holy Hajj.
This new quota was fixed under the 2027 Hajj agreement between Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia. This year, Saudi Arabia set a quota of around 78,500 Hajj pilgrims from Bangladesh. With the 5,000 increase, the figure for next year will stand at 83,500.
The agreement was signed yesterday, Monday, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, between the two countries. Religious Affairs Minister Kazi Shah Mofazzal Hossain Kaikobad and Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah signed the deal.
According to a press release from the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Saudi Arabia promptly increased the quota following a request from Bangladesh.
Following the signing, the religious affairs minister stated that due to limited tent capacity in Mina, Saudi Arabia, there are certain constraints regarding increasing the Hajj quota. However, Saudi Arabia has assured that if any other country fails to fulfill its allocated quota or if a quota is cancelled, giving it to Bangladesh will be considered on a priority basis.
The religious affairs minister said that the Saudi minister of Hajj and Umrah assured him that they would do whatever was necessary for Bangladesh.
The Minister added that initiatives to improve service quality for pilgrims and ensure transparency in administrative management would continue.
The signing ceremony was attended by Ministry of Religious Affairs Secretary Munshi Alauddin Al Azad, Additional Secretary of the Hajj Wing Ayatullah Islam, Saudi Ambassador to Bangladesh Abdullah Jafar H bin Abiyah, Bangladeshi Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Delwar Hossain, alongside relevant officials from both countries.