How many Bangladeshis can perform Hajj in 2027? Quota raised by 5,000

The agreement was signed yesterday, Monday, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, between the two countries. Religious Affairs Minister Kazi Shah Mofazzal Hossain Kaikobad and Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah signed the deal.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Saudi Arabia promptly increased the quota following a request from Bangladesh.

Following the signing, the religious affairs minister stated that due to limited tent capacity in Mina, Saudi Arabia, there are certain constraints regarding increasing the Hajj quota. However, Saudi Arabia has assured that if any other country fails to fulfill its allocated quota or if a quota is cancelled, giving it to Bangladesh will be considered on a priority basis.