Dengue variant ‘DEN-2’ spreading more

People are being infected mostly with dengue variant (DEN-2) this year. Analysing a limited number of samples it has been found that 62 per cent of the patients have been infected with dengue variant DEN-2.

And, the remaining 38 per cent of the patients have been infected with another variant DEN-3. This information has been provided by the government’s Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR).

Meanwhile, the number of dengue patients getting admitted into hospitals and death toll of already admitted patients continue to rise.

A total of 477 people have been admitted into hospitals across the country within 24 hours, starting from Friday 8:00am to Saturday 8:00am. And, four people have died during this same period. With this, the death count from dengue this year reached 33.