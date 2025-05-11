BGB strengthens border patrols as push-ins by India continues
India continues to push people into Bangladesh, labeling them as Bangladeshi nationals, through several border points, including Satkhira, Kurigram, Khagrachhari and Moulvibazar, raising serious concerns among local residents and authorities.
According to local officials and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), several such incidents have been reported in recent weeks.
On Wednesday, Khagrachhari’s acting deputy commissioner Nazmun Ara Sultana said 80 Indian nationals, including women and children, crossed into Bangladesh through Matiranga and Panchhari upazilas.
In response, the BGB has intensified patrols to prevent further illegal entry.
BGB sources said the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) pushed 29 people through the Shantipur border and another 19 through Achalong Para in Taindong union. Besides, 32 people were forced across the Ruposhi Para border in Panchhari upazila.
Reports also indicate that BSF is gathering more Indian nationals in parts of Tripura for possible future push-ins.
In Kurigram, BGB members detained 44 people from border areas in Roumari and Bhurungamari upazilas early Wednesday.
According to Lutfur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Roumari police station, 30 of them were pushed in through different points along the Roumari border—22 of whom are suspected to be Rohingya.
BGB is currently verifying the identities of the detainees.
Following these incidents, BGB has ramped up patrols along the Feni border and intensified intelligence operations across all sensitive areas.
UNB’s Khulna correspondent reported that a group of 78 people, allegedly pushed in by the Indian Navy through the Mandarbaria area of the Satkhira range in the western Sundarbans on Friday, were transported to Mongla on Sunday aboard the Bangladesh Coast Guard vessel Swadhin Bangla.
Due to limited capacity, some were carried in a wooden trawler, officials said. The group is expected to reach Mongla by midday.
Quoting sources from the Coast Guard, BGB and Forest Department, officials said during preliminary questioning, the group said they were dropped near the Mandarbaria forest patrol post in Shyamnagar upazila late Friday night by the Indian Navy.
As they failed to present valid Indian citizenship documents, they were reportedly pushed into Bangladesh.
The Sundarbans forest division has provided them with food and temporary assistance.
Responding to the reported push-ins, national security adviser Khalilur Rahman on Wednesday said any repatriation should occur through formal diplomatic channels.
“This needs to be done formally,” he told reporters when asked about the push-in incidents.
"This needs to be done in a formal channel," he said when a journalist wanted to know his comments referring to media reports.
"We are examining each case separately. Our decision is we will receive only if there is proof that they are Bangladeshi citizens," he added.
Khalilur Rahman said such push-ins are not the right approach, stressing the importance of using formal channels.
When asked whether Dhaka will convey this to New Delhi, he said they are already trying to contact the Indian government in this regard.