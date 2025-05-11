BGB strengthens border patrols as push-ins by India continues

India continues to push people into Bangladesh, labeling them as Bangladeshi nationals, through several border points, including Satkhira, Kurigram, Khagrachhari and Moulvibazar, raising serious concerns among local residents and authorities.

According to local officials and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), several such incidents have been reported in recent weeks.

On Wednesday, Khagrachhari’s acting deputy commissioner Nazmun Ara Sultana said 80 Indian nationals, including women and children, crossed into Bangladesh through Matiranga and Panchhari upazilas.

In response, the BGB has intensified patrols to prevent further illegal entry.

BGB sources said the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) pushed 29 people through the Shantipur border and another 19 through Achalong Para in Taindong union. Besides, 32 people were forced across the Ruposhi Para border in Panchhari upazila.

Reports also indicate that BSF is gathering more Indian nationals in parts of Tripura for possible future push-ins.