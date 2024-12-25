Admin cadres demand removal of reform commission chief by 48 hrs

Administration cadre officials have demanded the removal or resignation of Abdul Muyeed Chowdhury, chief of the public administration reform commission within 48 hours.

They also warned of stricter actions in case of any ‘unwarranted’ recommendation from the commission.

The public administration reform commission is yet to submit their recommendations. But in a recent view exchange meeting with the journalists, the commission said it would recommend a 50 per cent quota for the administration cadre and 50 per cent quota for other cadres in promotion to the post of deputy secretary.

The former and serving administration cadre officials have been protesting since then. They rejected the recommendation proposal terming it as discriminatory, irrational and conspiratorial.

As part of their protest the former and current admin cadre officials held a joint protest rally at the BIAM Foundation auditorium in the capital today, Wednesday. The speakers at the rally strongly protested the decision to recommend reducing the quota of the administration cadre from 75 per cent to 50 per cent for the post of deputy secretary.