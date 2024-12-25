Conflict among cadres: Admin cadre officials hold protest rally

Admin cadre officials of Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) have termed the likely proposals to be made by the public administration reform commission for promotion in the deputy secretary posts as discriminatory, irrational and conspiratorial.

Those were said at a protest rally, the former and current admin cadre officials have been holding at the BIAM Foundation auditorium in the capital today, Wednesday.

The commission is likely to propose reserving 50 per cent of deputy secretary posts for admin cadre officials and the remaining 50 per cent of posts for all other cadres against the current 75 per cent reservation for the admin cadre.