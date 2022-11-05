Readers at the heart of festivities

Readers are the heart of a newspaper. On the occasion of the country’s leading national daily Prothom Alo’s 24th anniversary on Friday, a readers' festival was arranged at the premises of the Bangla Academy. The celebrations and festivities began in the morning and ran until late afternoon. With children, teenagers, youth, the elderly, and people of all ages, professions and walks of life, the celebration turned into a massive get-together of Prothom Alo readers.

With the motto “in truth and in news, 24”, the ‘Reader’s Festival’ began at 8:30am. At first, a drawing competition for the children was held to kick-start the day full of festivities.

Alongside the main stage of the Reader’s Festival, Naksha also had a separate stage of its own where a variety of events were held. Various sections of Prothom Alo had their separate stalls. With music, dance, flash mob performances, film screening, sports competition for kids, this event turned into a festival of joy.