CU: Investigation against BCL leaders does not see any headway

Five cases were filed against Chittagong University’s leaders of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) over extortion, vandalism and torture six months ago.

University authorities filed four cases while a contractor filed the other. A total of 19 persons were accused in these cases. None of them were arrested.

Although the accused persons are staying at the campus area, the police maintain they don’t find the accused BCL leaders.

The probe bodies formed by CU authorities also did not submit probe reports over the incidents. The university authorities don’t make any comment using the pretext that the allegations are being investigated.

However, senior teachers of the university said the investigation is stalled. The university authorities and the police do not bother about investigating the case as the accused persons are leaders-activists of BCL. They allege the criminal activities of BCL are on the rise in the university due to not taking any steps against these criminals.