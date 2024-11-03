Chief adviser urges youth to make up their mind for positive changes
Professor Yunus said he finds it extremely funny that every government in the world has a defence ministry, literally it is a war ministry, but there is no peace ministry
Chief adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus Sunday urged the young people to make up their mind and dream to bring a positive change in the country.
“I particularly encourage the young people to make up their mind, figure out and dream. Dream is the beginning of change. If you dream, it will happen. If you do not dream, it will never happen,” he said while addressing the members of NDC and AFWC course at his office in Tejgaon here.
“Ask yourself - ‘what can I do for the world?’ Once you figure out what you want to do, you can get it done because you have that power,” Dr. Yunus told the youth.
He said the young generation on the planet at present is the most powerful generation in the entire human history. “Not because they are smart enough but because they have enormous technology in their hands,” he said.
“If you look at the student revolution, it is all about technology. They (students) could communicate with each other very quickly. They did not have any command structure,” the chief adviser said, adding that the technology is the Aladin’s lamp.
About the student-led revolution, he said the young people of the country want to see a new Bangladesh.
The young people are not politicians and not pursuing some political goals but they wanted to have a new country for themselves, he said.
Referring to global peace attaché, the 2006 Noble Peace Laureate said most of the time, people kill one another in the name of peace.
“...but we commit to ourselves every day, all our pronouncements and all our philosophies. We want peace. Peace inside the country, peace among the countries and peace globally,” he said.
Professor Yunus said he finds it extremely funny that every government in the world has a defence ministry, literally it is a war ministry, but there is no peace ministry.
“If your aim is peace, shouldn’t you have a peace ministry?” he questioned.
Observing that people need to protect themselves against attacks, Dr. Yunus stressed having both ministries - peace ministry and war ministry - in governments of the world.
He suggested the introduction of peace, in foreign relations along with the defence attache.
The chief adviser said it is a self-destructive planet as “we have done everything to just prepare to kill ourselves”.
Citing an example, he said people are destroying the environment to destroy the planet.
“We have created a created wrong civilization - self destructive civilization,” he said, adding that every day people are destroying the planet.
The chief adviser greeted the members of the NDC and AFWC course and wished them success.