Chief adviser urges youth to make up their mind for positive changes

About the student-led revolution, he said the young people of the country want to see a new Bangladesh.

The young people are not politicians and not pursuing some political goals but they wanted to have a new country for themselves, he said.

Referring to global peace attaché, the 2006 Noble Peace Laureate said most of the time, people kill one another in the name of peace.

“...but we commit to ourselves every day, all our pronouncements and all our philosophies. We want peace. Peace inside the country, peace among the countries and peace globally,” he said.