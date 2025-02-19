Bangladesh stresses to bring down border killings to zero

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) made a strong call to India’s Border Security Force (BSF) to bring the border killing to zero for the sake of bilateral relations between two neighbours.

The BGB said that trans-border criminals should be nabbed and brought to trial under existing laws. But shooting someone dead just because they are violating the border is not humane at all. The issue is very sensitive for Bangladesh.

BGB said this in the annual Director General level meeting with BSF.

In reply, BSF said it always wants to refrain from shooting but they are sometimes left with no alternatives as organised criminal gangs become so aggressive. BSF stressed on integrated border management to stop this tendency and crime along the border.

The annual meeting is being held in BSF headquarters in CGO Complex in New Delhi’s Lodhi Road. The BGB delegation will return to Dhaka on Thursday after the conclusion of the meeting.