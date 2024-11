Austrian envoy calls on Mirza Fakhrul

Austrian non-resident ambassador to Bangladesh Katharina Wieser on Saturday paid a courtesy call on Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir at the BNP chairperson’s Gulshan office in the capital.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral issues between Bangladesh and Austria, BNP Media Cell Member Sayrul Kabir Khan said.

Honorary consular of Austria to Bangladesh and BNP chairperson’s adviser Tasvir Ul Islam was present.