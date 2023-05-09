EC is working for free fair, credible city polls: Ahsan Habib Khan

Election commissioner brigadier general Md Ahsan Habib Khan on Monday said the Election commission (EC) is working tirelessly for holding free, fair and credible city corporation elections.

“The EC is very much alert to hold a free, fair, impartial and credible election in each election including upcoming five city corporation elections,” he said this while speaking at a preparatory meeting with EC officials, local administration, law enforcement agencies at the conference room of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) office in Khulna as chief guest.

The EC Commissioner also asked the officials of the civil administration, magistrates, law enforcement agencies and concerned authorities to perform their duties with utmost sincerity, accountability for holding an impartial and peaceful city polls.

“We have made all five cities free from posters and banners with the integrated cooperation of all including candidates to ensure electoral code of conduct ahead of the city corporation polls,” he said.