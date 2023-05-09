EC is working for free fair, credible city polls: Ahsan Habib Khan

Election commissioner brigadier general Md Ahsan Habib Khan on Monday said the Election commission (EC) is working tirelessly for holding free, fair and credible city corporation elections.
“The EC is very much alert to hold a free, fair, impartial and credible election in each election including upcoming five city corporation elections,” he said this while speaking at a preparatory meeting with EC officials, local administration, law enforcement agencies at the conference room of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) office in Khulna as chief guest.
The EC Commissioner also asked the officials of the civil administration, magistrates, law enforcement agencies and concerned authorities to perform their duties with utmost sincerity, accountability for holding an impartial and peaceful city polls.
“We have made all five cities free from posters and banners with the integrated cooperation of all including candidates to ensure electoral code of conduct ahead of the city corporation polls,” he said.
Seeking cooperation of all including media, the chief guest anticipated that the EC will present a peaceful and impartial city polls.
Chaired by Khulna divisional commissioner Zillur Rahman Chowdhury, election commissioner Rasheda Sultana was present at the meeting as special guest. Rasheda Sultana said, the country’s sovereignty and democracy will ensure through the elections. So, everybody should work cordially, sincerely and honesty for holding a free, fair and credible elections.
Close circuit camera will be set up in each centre at the city poll; she said adding that the EC has not done anything that may bring negative impact in the society.
“We have taken stern actions at Gazipur city corporation election process after receiving some complains through media,” she further said.
She asked the concerned authorities including mayor and councillor candidates to follow the code of conduct regarding city polls. The code of conduct includes prohibition of showdown or procession at the time of collection and submission of nomination papers and only five supporters are allowed with them at that time.
Besides, showdown with vehicles is strictly prohibited according to the sections 11 and 12 under the election act of 2016, she added.
Khulna returning officer Alauddin Ahmed, Khulna Metropolitan Police commissioner (KMP) Masudur Rahman Bhuiyan, deputy inspector general (DIG) of Khulna Range Moinul Haque, Khulna deputy commissioner Khondoker Yasin Arefin, superintendent of Police Mahbubur Rahman, government officials, magistrates, representatives of other law enforcement agencies, among others, were present.