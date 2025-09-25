29 Bangladeshis return from 3 countries
Twenty-nine Bangladeshis have been deported from Italy, Greece, and Cyprus on charges of residing without valid documents.
They arrived at Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport today, Thursday, at 7:59am on a chartered flight. All of them are men.
An official from Bangladesh Immigration confirmed the matter today.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, he said that with the assistance of the foreign ministry, 29 Bangladeshi nationals were brought back from Italy, Greece, and Cyprus.
Those who were deported were received at the airport after verification of their documents. According to airport sources, they did not have any valid documents.
Previously, several groups of Bangladeshis had also been deported from the United States.
After the Trump administration took office, it adopted a strict immigration policy. Since the beginning of 2024, at least 187 Bangladeshis have been deported from the United States.