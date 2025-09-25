29 Bangladeshis return from 3 countries

Twenty-nine Bangladeshis have been deported from Italy, Greece, and Cyprus on charges of residing without valid documents.

They arrived at Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport today, Thursday, at 7:59am on a chartered flight. All of them are men.

An official from Bangladesh Immigration confirmed the matter today.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, he said that with the assistance of the foreign ministry, 29 Bangladeshi nationals were brought back from Italy, Greece, and Cyprus.