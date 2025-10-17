Differences in opinion, but we must unite on a common ground: Ai Riaz

Expressing aspiration for establishing a democratic Bangladesh, Professor Ali Riaz, Vice President of National Consensus Commission, said, “There will be differences in opinion. Without differences in opinion, politics cannot be democratic. There will be differences in views and in paths, but we must unite on one common ground.”

That desired ground is democracy, he said.

Expressing his hope, Professor Ali Riaz said, “Many streams should merge at the estuary, so that we can say, though there are many streams, the estuary is one — and that is to build a democratic Bangladesh. We have many streams, but we will all stand united against any form of authoritarianism.”