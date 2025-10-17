Differences in opinion, but we must unite on a common ground: Ai Riaz
Expressing aspiration for establishing a democratic Bangladesh, Professor Ali Riaz, Vice President of National Consensus Commission, said, “There will be differences in opinion. Without differences in opinion, politics cannot be democratic. There will be differences in views and in paths, but we must unite on one common ground.”
That desired ground is democracy, he said.
Expressing his hope, Professor Ali Riaz said, “Many streams should merge at the estuary, so that we can say, though there are many streams, the estuary is one — and that is to build a democratic Bangladesh. We have many streams, but we will all stand united against any form of authoritarianism.”
Professor Ali Riaz made these remarks at the signing ceremony of the July National Charter 2025 at the South Plaza of the Parliament Complex on Friday afternoon.
As Vice President of the National Consensus Commission, he has played an important role over the past eight months in finaliing the July Charter through multiple rounds of dialogues with political parties aimed at reforming various sectors of the country.
Welcoming everyone on behalf of the National Consensus Commission at the signing ceremony, Professor Ali Riaz said, “This day marks an unprecedented and unique moment in Bangladesh’s history. For a Bangladesh standing at a critical juncture, this is a milestone in our long journey. The effort to build a state based on the ideals of equality, human dignity, and social justice has stumbled repeatedly over the past 53 years. Yet the citizens of this country continue to aspire for a democratic and accountable state.”
Recalling the 1971 Liberation War, the 1990 mass uprising, the 2018 Safe Roads Movement, and the quota reform movement, Professor Ali Riaz said, “Following the continuity of the July 2024 mass uprising, the July National Charter is being signed today. To establish an egalitarian state, Bangladesh’s political parties have, through nearly a year of mutual dialogue and discussion, reached this national charter.”
Professor Ali Riaz stated that the July National Charter is not merely an agreement among political parties but a social contract between citizens, political parties, and the state. He said this charter has been built through the contributions of all who sacrificed their lives or were injured in the July mass uprising.
Noting that the collective efforts for state reform will not achieve success overnight and that a single document alone cannot guarantee it, Professor Ali Riaz expressed hope, saying, “The national document that has been created will be implemented — and implemented swiftly. Guided by citizens’ opinions, this directional charter will steer the future course of the state of Bangladesh.”