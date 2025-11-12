Mamun killed in underworld feud, 2 men shot him in exchange for Tk 200,000: Police
Mamun, a top-listed criminal of the police, was shot dead in public amid a turf war over control of the criminal underworld.
After being released on bail, Mamun had been trying to regain his influence in the underworld. Acting on the orders of another criminal named Rony, Faruk and Robin shot and killed Mamun in exchange for Tk 200,000.
These details were disclosed today, Wednesday afternoon, at a press conference by Shafiqul Islam, Additional Commissioner of the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP). The press conference was held at the DMP Media Centre on Minto Road in the capital.
Shafiqul Islam said that five people have been arrested so far in connection with Mamun’s murder. Among them, two are the shooters—Faruk and Robin. The other three are Shamim, Rubel, and Yusuf. Police have recovered the motorcycle used in the murder, the weapon, unused bullets, and Tk 153,000 in cash. Rony had paid this money to Robin and Faruk as their fee for the killing.
The head of the DMP’s Detective Branch said that last night, Faruk, Robin, Shamim, and Rubel were arrested in Narsingdi. After the murder, they had tried to flee from Dhaka to India via Sylhet. When they were unable to cross into India from Sylhet, they planned to enter the country via Satkhira. They were arrested in Narsingdi while returning from Sylhet.
Shafiqul Islam added that after the killing, Faruk and Robin, on Rony’s orders, left their weapon and unused bullets in Rubel’s custody. Rubel runs a car rental business. Later, Rubel handed the weapon and bullets to Yusuf. After arresting Rubel, the police conducted a raid in Rayer Bazar, Dhaka, on Tuesday night, during which Yusuf was arrested. Yusuf is a tailor by profession. Police recovered two foreign pistols, six bullets, and two magazines from the floor of his home.
Regarding the murder plan, the head of DMP’s Detective Branch said that the conflict between the once-famous underworld duo, Imon and Mamun, had intensified. For several days, Rony repeatedly plotted to kill Mamun, but his attempts with Faruk’s help failed. Rony is a close associate of top criminal Sanjamul Islam Imon. Last Monday, Mamun appeared in court in connection with Himel’s murder case, and this day was chosen for the killing.
Describing the murder, Shafiqul Islam said that according to the plan, on the evening of 9 November, Rony called Robin to his house. Rony told him that Faruk, Sumon, Kamal, and a few others would be there, and they intended to kill Mamun.
He asked Robin to join them and offered him money, to which Robin agreed. On the morning of the incident, Rony called everyone to go to the court area. Robin, along with his friend Shamim, went to the court area by motorcycle and participated in the killing. Others were also present in the court area at that time. According to the plan, Sumon and Faruk were supposed to fire first, but at the last moment, Faruk and Robin carried out the shooting.
At the press conference, Shafiqul Islam said that Kamal informed Faruk and Robin about Mamun’s movements. Receiving the signal, they fired and ensured Mamun’s death. After the murder, they went to Rayer Bazar, and on Rony’s instructions, the weapons and bullets were handed over to Yusuf. Later, following Rony’s orders, Rubel gave Faruk and Sumon Tk 200,000, which they split equally, Tk 100,000 each.