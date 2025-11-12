Mamun killed in underworld feud, 2 men shot him in exchange for Tk 200,000: Police

Mamun, a top-listed criminal of the police, was shot dead in public amid a turf war over control of the criminal underworld.

After being released on bail, Mamun had been trying to regain his influence in the underworld. Acting on the orders of another criminal named Rony, Faruk and Robin shot and killed Mamun in exchange for Tk 200,000.

These details were disclosed today, Wednesday afternoon, at a press conference by Shafiqul Islam, Additional Commissioner of the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP). The press conference was held at the DMP Media Centre on Minto Road in the capital.