Hajj flight begins on Sunday

The first hajj flight, carrying 419 pilgrims, is scheduled to leave Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport for Saudi Arabia at around 3.20am on Sunday.

"A Biman Bangladesh Airlines will operate the first hajj flight from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport to Jeddah on Sunday at 3.20am," Biman's spokesperson Tahera Khondoker told BSS.

Earlier, prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday inaugurated the hajj programme-2023 (1444 Hijri) at the hajj office in the capital's Ashkona area.