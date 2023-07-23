Defence diplomacy emerges as an indispensable tool for maintaining peace, stability: BIPSS president

Defence diplomacy has emerged as an indispensable tool for maintaining peace stability in an increasingly interconnected world where global challenges and threats transcend borders, said Bangladesh Institute of Peace and Security Studies (BIPSS) president Major General (Retd) ANM Muniruzzaman on Sunday.

This form of diplomacy involves the strategic use of military and security assets, not for aggression, but as instruments of cooperation, collaboration, and conflict resolution, he said while speaking at a roundtable in the capital.

"One might question why we need defence diplomacy when traditional diplomacy already exists. The answer lies in understanding the unique nature of security challenges and how defence diplomacy complements traditional diplomatic efforts," said the BIPSS president.