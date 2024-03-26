Ihsanul Karim was a journalist of integrity and courage

Ihsanul Karim passed away on 10 March while undergoing treatment at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU). He had been Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s press secretary at the time of his death.

Ihsanul Karim began his career in 1972 as a staff correspondent of Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS). He served in various capacities in BSS. He served from 1997 till 2001 as the BSS correspondent in New Delhi, India. He also worked as a journalist for the international media including BBC, PTI, India’s The Statesman, India Today and more.

After serving for four years as the BSS managing director and chief editor, Ihsanul Karim retired on 12 February 2013. After retiring from BSS, on 20 May the same year he was appointed as the press secretary to President Abdul Hamid and remained in this office till June 2015. On 15 June 2015 he was first given a one-year appointment as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s press secretary. This contract was later extended twice, by three years each time.

Speaking at the commemoration, president of National Press Club Farida Yasmin said that Ihsanul Karim had given her courage and inspiration in her career as a journalist. His friendly manner won the hearts of all journalists, young and old. His death has been an irreparable loss.