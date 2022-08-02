First Russian ship anchors at Mongla since Ukraine invasion

The Russian flag carrier, MV Kamilla, carrying 3,328.237 tonnes of machineries for the power plant, docked at the port’s jetty-6 on Monday afternoon, Sheikh Fakar Uddin, harbour master of Mongla port told the news agency.
The ship left Russia’s Temryuk port on 29 June and arrived in Bangladesh through Colombo.
On 18 October, 2021, the last Russian container ship -- MV FESCO ULISS -- carrying equipment for Rooppur NPP arrived in Bangladesh.
“From Monday evening, unloading of the machineries from the ship has started,” said harbor master Sheikh Fakar.
HM Dulal, the owner of a company contracted for providing labourers to Rooppur NPP, said, “By Wednesday, all machineries will be unloaded from the ship.”
There are 13 crew members on the Russian ship and its shipping agent is Conveyor, said the Mongla port authority.