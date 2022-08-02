First Russian ship anchors at Mongla since Ukraine invasion

The Russian flag carrier, MV Kamilla, carrying 3,328.237 tonnes of machineries for the power plant, docked at the port’s jetty-6 on Monday afternoon, Sheikh Fakar Uddin, harbour master of Mongla port told the news agency.

The ship left Russia’s Temryuk port on 29 June and arrived in Bangladesh through Colombo.

On 18 October, 2021, the last Russian container ship -- MV FESCO ULISS -- carrying equipment for Rooppur NPP arrived in Bangladesh.