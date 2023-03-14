WB to provide assistance for improving communication network of Metro rail

According to chief engineer brigadier general Mohammad Amirul Islam of North City Corporation, a member of the DNCC delegation, the integrated corridor management system will turn Dhaka's metro rail into a world class facility.
"The World Bank has shown eagerness to provide financial assistance in building the ICM... they will provide 150 million US dollar as assistance," he added.
Mayor Atiqul Islam is leading a delegation to take part in the 20th conference of Transforming Transportation of World Bank in Washington DC.