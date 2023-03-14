WB to provide assistance for improving communication network of Metro rail

The World Bank has shown interest to provide 150 million US dollar as assistance to DNCC for improving the communication network centering the metro rail in Dhaka, reports BSS.

"Under the project titled 'Integrated Corridor's Management (ICM)' a communication network will be built from Mirpur-12 to Bangla motor area connecting all metro rail stations for the smooth movement of passengers," an official release said today.

The assurance has been made when Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) mayor Atiqul Islam met with Guangzhe Chen, Vice President for Infrastructure at the World Bank (WB) at the WB headquarters in Washington DC, USA on Monday afternoon (local time), the release added.