Tk 6.8 billion lost in irregularities

Many officials of the Palli Daridro Bimochon Foundation (PDBF), which was established to alleviate poverty in rural areas, have been accused of being involved in corruption and irregularities instead of working on eradicating poverty. They have been accused of embezzling loan money with fake documents, purchasing low quality products at higher prices without calling any tender and depositing money of the organisation to agencies of their choice instead of banks.

A special study conducted by the Office of the Controller General of Accounts (CAG) cited 16 types of financial irregularities in the PDBF, which runs under the Rural Development and Cooperative Division. It said around Tk 6.08 billion was lost due to these irregularities.

The CAG office prepared the study report on the PDBF analysing the accounts of the 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20 fiscals. It said the irregularities came as a result of the flaws in the management and not following the financial provisions properly.

The agency has been accused of several serious irregularities, including not abiding by the Public Procurement Rules (PPR), not maintaining the laws of the country and its own rules and irregularities in the collection and deposition of government money as well as the money of the organisation itself.

The independent non-banking financial agency was established in 1999 under the rural development and cooperative ministry.