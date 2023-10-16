Durga Puja: Police headquarters issues advisory to ensure smooth celebration

It also asked the puja organisers to set up separate entry ways for female and male devotees.

All were asked to refrain from carrying any bags at the puja mandaps (pandals).

It also asked to ensure CCTV cameras and fire extinguishers and establish archways in important puja mandaps.

The PHQ also requested the authorities concerned to keep sufficient lights on the immersion day and keep generator, rechargeable lights standby for any emergency, if possible.