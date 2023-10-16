Durga Puja: Police headquarters issues advisory to ensure smooth celebration

Police Headquarters has issued some advice to the Hindu community for the smooth celebration of Durga Puja, the biggest festival of Hindu community in the country.
The PHQ urged the Hindu community to remain aware about those involved in spreading rumour in the social networking sites including Facebook, YouTube and Twitter to harm religious harmony.
It also asked the puja organisers to set up separate entry ways for female and male devotees.
All were asked to refrain from carrying any bags at the puja mandaps (pandals).
It also asked to ensure CCTV cameras and fire extinguishers and establish archways in important puja mandaps.
The PHQ also requested the authorities concerned to keep sufficient lights on the immersion day and keep generator, rechargeable lights standby for any emergency, if possible.
It asked the authorities concerned to appoint volunteers to ensure security.
The PHQ also asked to refrain from firecrackers during the puja.
It also asked to use designated routes for immersion of idols and ensure attendance of volunteers at the puja mandaps.
In any emergency, PHQ asked to make phone calls to the police headquarters, DMP control room or Rapid Action Battalion control room.
The control room numbers are - 01320001299, 01320001300, 01-55102666, 02-223381188, 02-47119988, 01320037845-46, 02-48963117 and 01777720029.
Fire service control room is also available for any emergency. The numbers include 02-223355555 and 0171303181-82.