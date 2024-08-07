Dr. Muhammad Yunus to lead interim government

It has been decided to form the next interim government of the country headed by Nobel laureate economist Dr. Muhammad Yunus.

The decision was made from a meeting of President Mohammed Shahabuddin, the chiefs of the three services and the coordinators of the Student Against Discrimination at Bangabhaban Tuesday night.

President’s press secretary Joynal Abedin confirmed this information to Prothom Alo.

A 15-member team of the SAD coordinators, who led the job quota reform movement, went to Bangabhaban at 6:00 pm yesterday. The heads of the three forces entered Bangabhaban at around 7:30 pm.

After a long meeting among the president, the heads of the three forces and the coordinators of the student movement, it was decided to form an interim government headed by Muhammad Yunus.