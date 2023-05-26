Election was fair, accepted defeat: Azmat Ullah

Azmat Ullah Khan, ruling Awami League (AL) nominated mayoral candidate in the Gazipur City Corporation elections, has accepted the defeat, admitting that "the election was fair."

However, the candidate with the boat symbol alleged many voters couldn't exercise their franchises as the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) didn't work properly. Azmat Ullah came up with this reaction on Friday morning in a post-election briefing at his residence.

The AL mayoral aspirant conceded defeat to independent candidate, Zayeda Khatun, with table clock symbol by a margin of 16,197 votes. Zayeda is the mother of former mayor of the country's largest city corporation, Jahangir Alam, who was denied nomination from AL this time.