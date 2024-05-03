Bodies of eight Bangladeshi return

Bodies of the eight Bangladeshis, who lost their lives in the Mediterranean while moving to Italy from Libya, have arrived in the country. Their bodies were flown from Libya to Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Thursday afternoon. After completing the legal procedures, the bodies will be handed over to their relatives.

The deceased are Mamun Sheikh, Sajal Bairagi, Nayan Biswas, Kazi Shajib, Kaiser Khalifa, Rifat Sheikh, Russell Sheikh and Imrul Kayes. The first five of them were from Madaripur while the other three were from Gopalganj.

Relatives of the deceased persons told journalists from the airport that the agents had boarded 52 people on a small boat that could carry only 30 people. The eight people who have died were forced to lie under the deck.

They tried to come out of there due to the lack of oxygen but the agents sent them back by beating them up. They died from this torture and the lack of oxygen.

Hearing the news of the bodies’ arrival, relatives of those eight started coming to the airport right from the morning. Towards the afternoon, one member from each of those eight families was called inside the airport. The other members kept waiting outside of the airport.