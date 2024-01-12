Human trafficking cases: What a cruel rule of law!

Will the home ministry look into the matter on why 95 per cent of lawsuits registered under the Prevention and Suppression of Human Trafficking Act are got dismissed? Or they will prepare a list of cases only? Otherwise how does the trial and sentence that took place in a woman trafficking and rape case in India remain pending at court in this country for three years? The victim woman is serving jail term in another case in India. Her father is in prison for bringing allegations against the traffickers, and the traffickers have been released. What a cruel rule of law!

According to Prothom Alo report, the home ministry prepared reports on human trafficking from January to September 2023, and as per the report, 332 cases were filed, and the accused were released in 316 of those cases. Even no accused was punished in a single case in 2021 and 2022. Does this indicate the lawsuits filed by victims were false? Or what does the government want to say with this data and statistics that no person is trafficked from Bangladesh?