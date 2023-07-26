BNP wants abnormal situation, not elections in country: PM Hasina

Sheikh Hasina, also president of governing Awami League (AL), sought vote for her party’s electoral symbol “boat” again in the next general elections, saying AL will have to come to power to build “Smart Bangladesh”.

She alleged that the BNP doesn’t want election rather it wants to create an abnormal situation in the country.

“The election will definitely be held as per the constitution. BNP knows that the people will not vote for them. So, BNP wants to destabilise the country. Why would the people go to vote for those who were driven out due to vote-rigging?” she added.

Sheikh Hasina questioned how can they seek votes after killing people through arson violence?

“They (BNP) don’t want election. They lick the legs of some of their foreign lords and they want the people of the country to suffer by them (the foreign lords),” she said, adding, “They want to hamper the ongoing development trend in the country.”