Committed to advancing partnership with Bangladesh: Modi tells Dr Yunus
President of India Droupadi Murmu and prime minister Narendra Modi have extended felicitations on the occasion of the National Day of Bangladesh with India reiterates its commitment to advancing partnership for peace, stability and prosperity.
"We remain committed to advancing this partnership, driven by our common aspirations for peace, stability, and prosperity and based on mutual sensitivity to each other's interests and concerns," Modi said in a message to Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus.
Modi extended his felicitations to Dr Yunus and the people of Bangladesh on the occasion of the National Day of Bangladesh.
"This day stands as a testament to our shared history and sacrifices, that have laid the foundation of our bilateral partnership," said the Indian Prime Minister.
He said the spirit of the Liberation War of Bangladesh continues to remain a guiding light for the relationship, which has flourished across multiple domains, bringing tangible benefits to our peoples.
President Droupadi Murmu, in her message to Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin, said, "On behalf of the Government, the people of India and on my own behalf, I extend warm greetings and felicitations to you and to the friendly people of Bangladesh on the occasion of your National Day."
She said Bangladesh-India relations are multi-faceted with our cooperation encompassing diverse areas such as trade, multimodal connectivity, development partnership, power and energy, education, capacity building, cultural cooperation and people-to people exchanges.
The Indian President said Bangladesh is at the focus of India's "Neighborhood First" and "Act East" policies.
"Our SAGAR doctrine and the Indo-Pacific Vision. India reiterates its support for a democratic, stable, inclusive, peaceful and progressive Bangladesh," she said.