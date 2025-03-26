Committed to advancing partnership with Bangladesh: Modi tells Dr Yunus

President of India Droupadi Murmu and prime minister Narendra Modi have extended felicitations on the occasion of the National Day of Bangladesh with India reiterates its commitment to advancing partnership for peace, stability and prosperity.

"We remain committed to advancing this partnership, driven by our common aspirations for peace, stability, and prosperity and based on mutual sensitivity to each other's interests and concerns," Modi said in a message to Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus.

Modi extended his felicitations to Dr Yunus and the people of Bangladesh on the occasion of the National Day of Bangladesh.