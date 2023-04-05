Padma Bridge loan repayment starts with Tk 3.17b given to govt

The repayment of the loan taken for construction of Padma Bridge started with Tk 3.17 billion paid to the government in the first two installments on Wednesday.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina received a cheque of Tk 316,90,97,049 as the first and second installments of the loan.

Road transport and bridge minister Obaidul Quader handed over the cheque to the premier at her official residence Ganabhaban.

The loan was taken from Bangladesh Bank at a low interest rate under an agreement signed between the finance division and the Bangladesh Bridge Authority.

Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister said the country will continue to march ahead overcoming any barrier and disaster.

“Bangladesh will continue to march forward, maintaining the current pace of its development journey, no matter how many obstacles come," she said.

The PM sought cooperation from the whole nation to face any disaster, accident, the brunt of the war or inflation as the people in cities and villages did during the construction of the Padma Bridge.