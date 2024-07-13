Govt won’t do anything on quota before Appellate Division’s verdict: Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader said the government won’t reduce or increase quota in government jobs before the Appellate Division announces its verdict on the issue.

Quader said as the quota issue is under trial with the court, there is nothing to do about it. The law will take its own course.

The AL general secretary said this after holding a meeting with a delegation of university teachers about the ongoing movement of public university teachers about universal pension scheme prottoy.

Obaidul Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said that many of the demands and remarks made by quota reform protesters are against the fundamental principles of the constitution. A government policy framed under the principles of constitution cannot be changed due to the demands of a section of students. The instructions of the court should be implemented in the light of the constitution.