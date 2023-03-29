Editors' Council expresses deep concern over DSA case against Shamsuzzaman

The Editors' Council in a statement has expressed deep concern over detaining and filing a lawsuit under Digital Security Act (DSA) against a staff correspondent of Prothom Alo, Shamsuzzaman.

The statement was issued on Wednesday evening signed by the council president Mahfuz Anam and general secretary Dewan Hanif Mahmud.

In the statement, they demanded withdrawal of the case filed against the journalist based in Savar, Dhaka.