Bangladesh to get highest priority in sending workers to Malaysia

Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul has said Bangladesh will get the highest priority in sending workers to Malaysia soon.

"We have learned from different sources that Malaysia is going to recruit one lakh to 1.5 lakh foreign workers within the next couple of months. I have had talks with their Human Resources Minister (Steven Sim Chee Keong) and he assured us that Bangladesh will be given the highest priority in recruiting laborers. Maximum number of laborers will be recruited from Bangladesh, we have received this assurance," Dr Asif Nazrul, who is currently visiting Malaysia, said in a video post on his verified Facebook account.

The adviser, in the post, said he had official meetings with Malaysian Minister of Home Affairs and their Human Resources Minister. "I had informal discussions with their trade minister as well. There are some developments and that is what I am sharing with you all," he added.