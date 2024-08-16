Dr Yunus invites Indian journos to report from ground on minorities
The chief adviser of the interim government, Dr Muhammad Yunus, has invited Indian journalists to visit Bangladesh and report from the ground on the issues related to the minority protection.
He conveyed the invitation during an over-the-phone conversation with Indian prime minister Narendra Modi on Friday, according to the chief adviser’s press wing.
The Indian prime minister felicitated Dr Muhammad Yunus on his assumption of the leadership of the interim government.
The chief adviser thanked prime minister Narendra Modi for the telephone conversation and the message he posted on X immediately after he was sworn in as the head of the government in Bangladesh. He also felicitated the Indian leader and the Indian people on the occasion of India's Independence Day, which was celebrated on Thursday, 15 August.
The chief adviser said that his government is committed to safeguarding every citizen of the country including the minorities and that the reports of attacks on the minorities have been exaggerated.
The Indian prime minister expressed his good wishes to the new government and expressed to work with Bangladesh for the benefit of people as close friends. He also expressed his desire to work closely with the Professor Yunus-led Interim government.
Prime minister Narendra Modi praised the leadership of the 2006 Nobel Peace Laureate, saying he knew him for a long time. He said Professor Yunus has long experience and his leadership will bring good to the people of Bangladesh.
The chief adviser has told prime minister Narendra Modi that his government is committed to safeguarding every citizen of the country including the minorities when the Indian prime minister raised the issue of the protection of the minorities.
Professor Muhammad Yunus said that the reports of attacks on the minorities have been exaggerated and he is inviting Indian journalists to visit Bangladesh and report from the ground on the issues of the minority protection.
Professor Muhammad Yunus said the situation in Bangladesh has been brought under control and life is becoming normal across the country.
Prime minister Narendra Modi invited Professor Yunus to join the Third Voice of Global South Summit to be hosted virtually by New Delhi on 17 August. The chief adviser has agreed to join the summit virtually from Dhaka.
He said his Interim government has taken over as a result of the student movement. This is a second revolution of Bangladesh and his government will fulfill the desire of the democratic aspirations of the students and people, he said.
The chief adviser said his government is committed to making all state apparatus fully functional and effective and ensuring human rights for every citizen of the country.